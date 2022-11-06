Alongside his professional dance partner Jowita Przystal , Hamza Yassin opened the show, performing a Cha Cha Cha to I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch).

The dancing continued this weekend on Strictly Come Dancing , as the show reached its halfway mark. And there were lots of surprises along the way.

The TV presenter well and truly impressed the judges with Shirley Ballas and Motsi Mabuse calling it "the best they've ever seen."

Following the performance, fans flocked to Twitter as they tipped Hamza to win Strictly 2022.

You can take a look at our video below to see our five favourite moments from this week.

Another talking point from the night came after Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe's Rumba. While it was agreed that it wasn't the comedian's best performance, viewers were left in shock as Ellie received an extremely low score, with Craig awarding her just three points for the dance.

"This was totally undermarked by Craig and Shirley. They gave more points to most dancers in the first week. I hope everyone gets behind Ellie and Johannes," one said.

This wasn't the only thing fans picked up on this weekend, as viewers called out Shirley Ballas for making an awkward mistake two weeks in a row.

Fans noticed that the head judge had called professional dancer Dianne Buswell the wrong name twice, while commenting on her and her celebrity partner Tyler West's performances.

"Her name is DIANNE, Shirley. That’s twice she’s called her Diana," one said, as another added: ""FAO: Shirley Ballas. Her name is Dianne, not Diana. Kind regards, The nation."

It was a much better weekend for Helen Skelton, as she scored her highest results of season 20, bagging 37 points for her Jive.

This was the highest score for a Jive so far this year, and it put Helen in joint second place on the leaderboard with Kym Marsh - go, Helen!

Sadly, for Tyler West it wasn't his best week, as he fell down the leaderboard following some mistakes during his Viennese Waltz. So, what was the reason for this?

"I’ve just got a big bum! Ugh!" he replied in response to Craig's comments that his "bottom was sticking out."

Fair play.

Strictly Come Dancing airs on Saturdays and Sundays on BBC One.

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now