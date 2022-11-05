While all the Strictly Come Dancing judges agreed that it wasn't the comedian's best performance, many people in the studio audience and many of us at home were left in shock when Craig awarded her a measly three.

Fans couldn't believe their eyes during Strictly Come Dancing tonight, as Craig Revel Horwood dished out a very low score for Ellie Taylor and Johannes Radebe's Week 7 Rumba.

It was a stark contrast to the seven given by Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke, while head judge Shirley Ballas settled on a halfway mark of five.

Following the performance, fans took to Twitter to air their concerns about the judges' scores, particularly Craig's "harsh" mark.

"Craig giving Ellie and Johannes a THREE?! Huh?! #Strictly #StrictlyComeDancing" one wrote in confusion.

"This was totally undermarked by Craig and Shirley. They gave more points to most dancers in the first week. I hope everyone gets behind Ellie and Johannes," another added.

Sharing the same sentiment, a third wrote: "A 3 and a 5???? Seriously that was so much better than those scores. poor Ellie was devastated she did really well with such a hard dance. She will be getting all my votes tonight."

Ellie's low score comes after she topped the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard in Week 6 with her Couple's Choice to I Put A Spell on You by Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy.

Following the stunning performance, she received her highest score of the series with 35 points.

However, with just 21 points this week, she dropped right to the bottom of the scoreboard, putting her at risk of being in the dance off.

