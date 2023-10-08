For all the highlights and crucial moments from Strictly Come Dancing 2023 week 3, check out our catch-up video above.

The night was opened by EastEnders star Nigel Harman, who impressed judges with his Batman-inspired routine, although Craig wanted “tighter” kicks and flicks and Motsi said it was a “little loose”.

Viewers were then thrilled to see Strictly pro Amy Dowden make her first return to the live shows since her cancer diagnosis, surprising her co-stars to read the show’s voting terms and conditions between dances.

Amy’s return was followed by a routine from Angela Rippon and Kai Widdrington, who took on the Quickstep to Do-Re-Mi from The Sound of Music.

But it was Angela Scanlon who soared to the top of the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard as she scored an impressive 35 points for her and Carlos Gu’s Charleston to a song from musical Damn Yankees.

Anton Du Beke called the Movie Week performance "brilliant" and "magical", telling them: "I have to tell you this. That is the best number I’ve seen on the whole series yet."

Later in the evening, Shirley Ballas dished out the first 10 of the 21st season, awarding it to comedian Eddie Kadi and his professional partner Karen Hauer following their dazzling Men in Black inspired performance.

But while Eddie and Karen earned the first 10 of the season, they were awarded with 8s by the other three judges, which placed them second on the leaderboard behind Angela and Carlos.

Other strong scores came from Bobby Brazier and Diane Buswell with 32 points, their highest score to date, while Ellie Leach and Vito Coppola achieved an impressive score of 33.

Newsreader Krishnan Gury-Murthy then closed the night with his Cabaret Charleston, achieving a score of 30.

Following all routines, the public vote was opened with viewers getting a chance to vote to save their favourite celebrities.

The two contestants with the fewest votes will find themselves in the dreaded dance off, after which the judges will have the power to decide who they want to save - and who they want to send home.

