Taking to X, he has now explained why he walked out of the room, writing: "To set the record straight off the back of yesterday.

"During one of the interviews, a journalist placed their phone on the table to record the conversation. I happened to catch a glimpse of the screen and saw numerous messages – not about Strictly, but about a personal story from my past. I’ve been through some difficult times in my life, which I’ve worked hard to move on from.

"In that moment, seeing it there caught me off guard. I felt it was best to step away and gather myself. This had nothing to do with the interviews or Strictly itself."

He apologised for his actions, adding: "I'm sorry I picked up someone else’s phone and I don’t even know if the journalist realised their messages were visible, and I don’t want to suggest any bad intentions on their part."

He concluded: "What I do want to say is how excited I am to be part of Strictly this year. I’m so grateful for all the love, kindness and support I’ve been shown so far. It means the world to me, and I can’t wait to give it my all on that dancefloor."

He signed off with his catchphrase: "Bosh."

There had been some media speculation that Skinner might not be staying on Strictly following the walkout, but it has since been reported by multiple publications that he will not be departing the competition.

The BBC has been approached for any further comment by RadioTimes.com.

Skinner has been criticised by some for his social media posts, including sharing a photo with US Vice President JD Vance this summer.

He responded to the criticism in August, telling the Daily Mail: "I’m not right-wing. People are like sheep and just started saying it because I got invited to go to a BBQ with JD Vance and I posted a picture with him. Who is gonna turn down an opportunity to meet the second most powerful man in the world?"

This year's season of Strictly Come Dancing is set to start airing later this month, and will be the first not to allow viewers to vote by calling premium-rate numbers. Now online voting will be the only option for fans of the show.

Other contestants set to be seen alongside Skinner include Dani Dyer, Alex Kingston, Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink and Stefan Dennis.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 20th September.

