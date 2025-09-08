In the past, viewers have been able to vote by calling premium-rate numbers, but as noted by the BBC "this is now an outdated system and also expensive to run".

Online voting has been the go-to choice for plenty of viewers, with an overwhelming amount of the votes for last year's Strictly Come Dancing coming from online voters.

So, for those who haven't used the online voting system before, now is the time to get yourself a BBC account as Strictly Come Dancing returns to screens in just under two weeks.

Having an account doesn't just let you vote, it also offers a more personalised BBC iPlayer experience, the ability to pick up shows across devices as well as local weather updates tailored to you.

If you don't have an account yet, you can sign up for free on the BBC website.

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC One and iPlayer on Saturday 20th September.

