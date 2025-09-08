Hosting duo Ant & Dec will be back once more, and the pair shared a special message to fans about the new series, noting that good things come every three years.

But that isn't all, as there will be an exciting new element for the series. The public will have the power to decide who is crowned the ultimate legend. After weeks of showdown and survival, viewers will be able to have their say and cast the final vote in a live grand final broadcast direct from London.

Ant said: "The campmates really brought their A-game to the first series so we can’t wait to be back for more trials, challenges and surprises amongst the beautiful South African landscape."

While Dec added: "Having a live final is an exciting addition to the new series with the viewers choosing their IAC Legend and we’ve heard some of the new trials are truly epic, even by I'm A Celeb… standards!."

Details on the famous faces taking part are yet to be announced, but Gemma Collins has been among the names whispered between fans.

Katie Rawcliffe, Director of Entertainment, Reality & Daytime Commissioning at ITV said of the new series: "We were blown away by the love for the first series of I’m A Celebrity… South Africa.

"It was a true celebration of the show’s history and viewers loved seeing their favourite campmates return to their screens. We can’t wait to do it all again next year with a whole new cohort, and have the audience crown the winner during a live final for the first time."

I'm a Celebrity... South Africa will air in 2026 on ITV1, STV and ITVX.

Add I'm a Celebrity... South Africa to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Ad

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.