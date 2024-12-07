The dance ultimately received 33 points from judges, with judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke rewarding the duo 7, 8, 9 and 9 points.

During head judge Shirley Ballas's comments, however, Shirley accidentally called Dianne "Diana". While praising McCausland for his performance, she said: "You had springs in your shoes when Dianna went six inches off the floor."

Following the mistake, several fans took to Twitter to comment, with one writing: "Diana. Not again Shirley."

Another fan took to the social media platform to write: "Stop calling her Diana fgs," and a third fan wrote: "not shirley calling dianne diana AGAIN".

The accident is not a first for Ballas, who has been called out several times for mispronouncing Buswell's name.

Dianne Buswell and Chris McCausland. BBC

Back in 2022, Ballas made the mistake for two weeks in a row, before eventually seeming to address the comments the following week by emphasising Dianne's name, saying: "You really danced Dianne well."

There are currently only five couples remaining in this season of Strictly Come Dancing, with the finale set to air next Saturday.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 14th December on BBC One and iPlayer.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.