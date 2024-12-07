Strictly fans react as Shirley repeats awkward mistake from two years ago
Strictly's head judge mispronounced one dancer's name during tonight's semi-final.
Strictly Come Dancing fans have flocked to X (formerly known as Twitter) after head judge Shirley Ballas repeated a past mistake during tonight's semi-final.
During tonight's episode (6th December), professional dancer Dianne Buswell took to the dance floor with celebrity partner, comedian Chris McCausland to perform a Charleston to When You’re Smiling by The Blue Vipers of Brooklyn.
The dance ultimately received 33 points from judges, with judges Shirley Ballas, Craig Revel Horwood, Motsi Mabuse and Anton Du Beke rewarding the duo 7, 8, 9 and 9 points.
During head judge Shirley Ballas's comments, however, Shirley accidentally called Dianne "Diana". While praising McCausland for his performance, she said: "You had springs in your shoes when Dianna went six inches off the floor."
Following the mistake, several fans took to Twitter to comment, with one writing: "Diana. Not again Shirley."
Another fan took to the social media platform to write: "Stop calling her Diana fgs," and a third fan wrote: "not shirley calling dianne diana AGAIN".
The accident is not a first for Ballas, who has been called out several times for mispronouncing Buswell's name.
Back in 2022, Ballas made the mistake for two weeks in a row, before eventually seeming to address the comments the following week by emphasising Dianne's name, saying: "You really danced Dianne well."
There are currently only five couples remaining in this season of Strictly Come Dancing, with the finale set to air next Saturday.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 14th December on BBC One and iPlayer.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what else is on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.
Authors
Chezelle Bingham is a Sub-Editor for Radio Times. She previously worked on Disney magazines as a Writer, for 6 pre-school and primary titles. Alongside her prior work in writing, she possesses a BA in English Literature and Language.