Legendary TV presenter and actor Les Dennis is among the star-studded line-up this year, partnered with Strictly favourite, professional dancer Nancy Xu.

Last night, the pair finished bottom of the Strictly leaderboard after scoring just 16 points for their Tango to Don't You Want Me by The Human League.

The judges had plenty of positive things to say about Les' performance, but his technical abilities were overshadowed by the likes of Nigel Harman, who topped the leaderboard with 32, and Layton Williams, Amanda Abbington, Bobby Brazier and Ellie Leach, who came joint second with 29 points each.

It was during the judges' critiques, however, that some fans grew concerned about Nancy when they spotted a small amount of blood on her neck.

Strictly pro Nancy Xu had a small amount of blood on her neck after her performance with Les Dennis during last night's show BBC

Nancy seemed fine, smiling and laughing along, but when she and Les headed up to the Clauditorium to chat to Claudia Winkleman, she was seen dabbing at her neck with a tissue.

Several viewers noticed and took to social media to express their concerns.

But fans don't need to worry about Nancy as RadioTimes.com understands she simply suffered a very small cut from her earring on the night.

Strictly's Nancy Xu was seen dabbing at the cut with a tissue BBC

Les and Nancy will back hitting the training room hard this week as they prepare for their second performance next weekend, when one of the couples will sadly be eliminated.

Les recently revealed he turned down Strictly once before due to other commitments, so he'll be hoping to give it his all now he's finally made it into the line-up.

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturday 30th September at 6:20pm. The results show will air on Sunday 1st October on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

