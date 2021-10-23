Strictly Come Dancing 2021 live: All the action from Week Five as it happens

The competition is really heating up now as Strictly Come Dancing reaches its fifth week.

Unfortunately, the Strictly Come Dancing 2021 line-up will be one woman down tonight, with Judi Love having to pull out after testing positive for COVID-19.

Luckily, Ugo Monye is back after missing out last week due to a back injury. With 10 Strictly couples taking to the dance floor this evening, there’s plenty of action to look forward to – and TV theme tunes to sing along to, too.

7:41

Aaand Adam nabs the highest Samba score of the competition so far, with a 7,7,8,7 (total 29).

7:40

Anton thought Adam’s Samba was “amazing” but he didn’t really know why, and I think we can all agree. Despite his twitching, Craig gave them an “extraordinary” and Motsi had some praise for those hips.

7:35

Adam’s Latin hips are back, and it looks like his Nan’s encouragement helped them along judging by that opening number to George Michael’s Faith.

7:31

Judge’s scores are in: 7 + 7 + 7 + 7. That’s a great effort from Dan, one that managed to impress Craig, even if he did offer some pointers about Dan’s arms.

7:27

Nothing embarrassing about Dan and Nadiya’s Waltz, then.

7:21

Everybody’s looking dazzling tonight, with some healthy sequin representation from Tessa, Claudia and Shirley.

7:15

Pre-Halloween Week – TV Theme Tune Week is quite the mouthful – has officially kicked off!

Whatever happens tonight, we expect the contestants to bring their A-game and a whole lotta props, so they can make it to next week’s spooky special.

7:10

Here’s your official five minute warning for tonight’s show, and here are the Strictly songs and dances for Week 5:

John Whaite and Johannes Radebe – Charleston to Milord by Édith Piaf

AJ Odudu and Kai Widdrington – Argentine Tango to Edge of Seventeen

Rhys Stephenson and Nancy Xu – American Smooth to I’ve Got The World On A String by Michael Bublé

Sara Davies and Aljaz Skorjanec – Rumba to You’re Still The One by Shania Twain

Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova – Viennese Waltz to She’s Always A Woman by Billy Joel

Tilly Ramsay and Nikita Kuzmin – Foxtrot to Little Things by One Direction

Rose Ayling-Ellis and Giovanni Pernice – Viennese Waltz to Fallin’ by Alicia Keys

Adam Peaty and Katya Jones – Samba to Faith by George Michael

Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima – Cha Cha to Physical by Olivia Newton-John

Tom Fletcher and Amy Dowden – Salsa to Watermelon Sugar by Harry Styles

Ugo Monye and Oti Mabuse – Rumba to Leave The Door Open by Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, and Silk Sonic

6:30

Another week, another Strictly live blog! Who will get one step closer to claiming the glitterball? And who will be in danger after tonight’s scores have been revealed?

If you need a refresher on how everybody’s doing, check out our Strictly leaderboard for last week’s scores.

With reigning pro champion Oti Mabuse returning to the dance floor tonight after partner Ugo Monye had to pull out last week, and an excellent theme to boot (TV theme tunes), it’s sure to be an eventful evening.

So, grab your snacks and follow along with us as the action happens.

