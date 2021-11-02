Strictly star John Whaite concerned about backlash to “intimate” Rumba

John Whaite shared his apprehension ahead of his next Strictly Come Dancing routine during an appearance on Steph’s Packed Lunch today.

The baker, author and presenter will be dancing a “sexy” Rumba with his partner Johannes Radebe on Saturday night, marking the first truly “intimate” dance the pair have performed to date, he noted.

Speaking to Steph McGovern and her guests Anton Du Beke and It Takes Two host Janette Manrara, John explained: “The dances we’ve done so far have been very masculine, very powerful, a pally one with the American Smooth.

“Whereas this is our first intimate dance. I’m a little bit worried about that because – of course we have intimacy, me and Johannes, we have that relationship – but you’ve got to let yourself go, as Janette and Anton have both said.”

“You have to just accept that it’s close. And I’m a bit worried about what people might say about it,” the Strictly star continued. “It is still two 6′ 2″ blokes getting close and cuddly.”

John, who comprises Strictly’s first all-male couple with his partner Johannes, went on to admit he’s “quite scared” of allowing himself to create the romantic moment this weekend “because it is an intimate dance”.

“It’s very sexy, it’s very intimate, and that’s what I’m worried about, is just letting myself go and not looking like an idiot,” he added.

“Ending up snogging him or something,” host Steph teased.

“Well, I know! It could happen,” John joked. “You never know. Anton will have to prise us apart!”

Strictly Come Dancing continues Saturday at 6:45pm on BBC One. The results show airs Sunday at 7:15pm on BBC One.