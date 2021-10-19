Strictly Come Dancing reveals what Adam and Katya said during the tango

BBC One’s Strictly Come Dancing has shared the audio picked up during the couples’ dances on Saturday, including what was said between Adam Peaty and his professional pro Katya Jones as they performed their steamy Argentine Tango.

The two-minute montage reveals the comments, noises and words of encouragement said by the professionals and their celebrity partners during their dances, recorded by their on-person mics which were muted during the live show.

Fans were particularly interested to hear the conversation between Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty and pro Katya Jones from Saturday night’s show after the pair performed a particularly emotional and high-scoring Argentine Tango to Fleetwood Mac’s Tango in the Night.

While the couple only feature for a few seconds in the Listening In clip, Katya is heard saying, “Relax,” as they side step around the floor, before yelling, “Go, attack!” as they perform a quicker move in the routine.

Meanwhile, the microphones picked up a few funny moments between John Whaite and his pro partner Johannes Radebe, who acted out a short scene before beginning their American Smooth to Aretha Franklin and George Michael’s I Knew You Were Waiting (For Me).

“Oh, that’s a tune!” Johannes says to John, who replies: “I’m going to show you how to dance, come on!” before later saying: “Come on, chase me through the forest!”

They weren’t the only pair getting into character on Saturday however, with Dan Walker and Nadiya Bychkova channelling awkward, school disco energy for their Cha-Cha-Cha to a mash-up of MC Hammer’s U Can’t Touch This and Rick James’s Super Freak.

“Do you want to come and sit over here? There’s space. I don’t even want you here. Don’t come too close to me,” Dan tells Nadiya as they get into their starting positions, before they both sing along to MC Hammer’s catchy hit during the dance.