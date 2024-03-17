"Brace yourself for a delectable line-up of bakers, each with their own unique flair in the kitchen – some are, admittedly, a bit more flour-savvy than others," Leith said ahead of the show's return.

Is Spencer one of those flour-savvy celebrities? Only time will tell. In the meantime, read on for all you need to know about the television personality.

Who is Spencer Matthews?

Spencer Matthews. Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu via Getty Images

Age: 35

Job: TV personality

Instagram: @spencermatthews

X/Twitter: @SpencerMatthews

Spencer Matthews rose to fame for his appearance on Made in Chelsea, and since leaving the reality show he has taken part in the likes of Celebrity MasterChef and The Jump.

He is also an entrepreneur and he founded CleanCo, a non-alcoholic spirits company.

Spencer embarked on a journey to Mount Everest in the hopes of recovering his brother Michael's remains. This journey to Everest was documented in the film Finding Michael, which was released on Disney Plus in 2023.

When does The Great Celebrity Bake Off start?

The first episode of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer will air on Sunday 17th March at 7:40pm on Channel 4.

The episode will feature the first cohort of celebrities put their baking skills to the test as Jodie Whittaker, Paloma Faith and Munya Chawawa all enter the famous tent.

The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer will be available to watch on Channel 4 on Sunday 17th March.

