Who is Spencer Matthews? Great Celebrity Bake Off 2024 contestant and TV personality
Here's what you need to know.
Spencer Matthews will be putting his baking skills to the test as he takes part on The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer, hoping to be crowned the next Star Baker.
Matthews is one of 20 celebrities stepping foot into the iconic tent, and will be guided by hosts Alison Hammond and Noel Fielding as they take on Showstopper, Technical and Signature challenges in a bid to impress judges Prue Leith and Paul Hollywood.
"Brace yourself for a delectable line-up of bakers, each with their own unique flair in the kitchen – some are, admittedly, a bit more flour-savvy than others," Leith said ahead of the show's return.
Is Spencer one of those flour-savvy celebrities? Only time will tell. In the meantime, read on for all you need to know about the television personality.
Who is Spencer Matthews?
Age: 35
More like this
Job: TV personality
Instagram: @spencermatthews
X/Twitter: @SpencerMatthews
Spencer Matthews rose to fame for his appearance on Made in Chelsea, and since leaving the reality show he has taken part in the likes of Celebrity MasterChef and The Jump.
He is also an entrepreneur and he founded CleanCo, a non-alcoholic spirits company.
Spencer embarked on a journey to Mount Everest in the hopes of recovering his brother Michael's remains. This journey to Everest was documented in the film Finding Michael, which was released on Disney Plus in 2023.
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
When does The Great Celebrity Bake Off start?
The first episode of The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer will air on Sunday 17th March at 7:40pm on Channel 4.
The episode will feature the first cohort of celebrities put their baking skills to the test as Jodie Whittaker, Paloma Faith and Munya Chawawa all enter the famous tent.
The Great Celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up To Cancer will be available to watch on Channel 4 on Sunday 17th March.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.
Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.