Sky confirms Christmas schedule including Never Mind the Buzzcocks special and The Amazing Mr Blunden

Sky has announced their schedule for the festive season and Christmas Day, including Christmas specials for shows such as Never Mind the Buzzcocks and A League of Their Own, and Mark Gatiss’s reimagining of The Amazing Mr Blunden.

The Christmas edition of Never Mind the Buzzcocks will air on Sunday, 20th December at 12pm and will be repeated on 26th December at the same time. For those wanting to hear Her Majesty deliver her traditional Christmas message, The Queen’s Speech will be airing on 25th December at 3pm.

A League Of Their Own’s Christmas Special will arrive on 18th December at 11pm, with Freddie Flintoff, Jamie Redknapp and host Romesh Ranganathan fronting a festive edition of the hit sports quiz.

Classic films being aired in the festive fortnight include Elf, The Polar Express, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, It’s a Wonderful Life, Miracle on 34th Street and How to Train Your Dragon.

Mark Gatiss’ The Amazing Mr Blunden, in which he stars and directs, will air on Christmas Eve, 24th December at 7pm. The film, adapted from the novel Antonia Barber’s novel The Ghosts, and the 1972 film of the same name, also stars Simon Callow and Friday Night Dinner’s Tamsin Greig.

Last Train to Christmas, an original Christmas film starring Michael Sheen, will premiere on 18th December via Sky Cinema and NOW. Freida Pinto (Slumdog Millionaire) and Iwan Rheon (Game of Thrones) lead the cast of holiday rom-com A Christmas Number One, as a newly single music manager and a thrash metal star who attempt to pen the ultimate Christmas hit. The film will air on Sky Cinema on 10th December.

Plus there’s good news for Harry Potter fans – with all eight films set to arrive on Sky Cinema and NOW.

Other TV highlights include the latest in David Walliams’ After Ever After series, this time offering a fresh take on Hansel and Gretel, which will air on Christmas Eve, 24th December, at 1:35pm

Blockbuster films from 2021 will also debut on Sky Cinema and NOW over the festive period, with highlights including Godzilla vs Kong, Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway, The Suicide Squad and In the Heights.

Other Sky favourites including The Simpsons, Modern Family, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air will air on Sky throughout the festive period.

