Should Old Men Grooving have earned a Golden Buzzer on BGT?
OMG should have been blasted straight to the semi-finals with their unexpectedly funky moves, shouldn't they? Vote now
That's it. I've made my decision. For this series of Britain's Got Talent, I'm on 'Team Old Men Grooving'.
The five-piece teased us with a slow opening, with a bit of gentle dancing to Frank Sinatra, and then BAM! It was all hip hop, breakdancing and moonwalking...
I thought someone would have pressed their Golden Buzzer, whizzed them straight through to the live semi-finals. Surely it was bonkers enough for David to like? Alesha loves a dance act.
Sure, they got a standing ovation and praise for making dad dancing cool. But I would have liked someone to back them all the way. If I had a Golden Buzzer, I'd have pressed it in a heartbeat.
What do you think? An opportunity missed among the judges? Vote now: