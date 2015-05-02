That's it. I've made my decision. For this series of Britain's Got Talent, I'm on 'Team Old Men Grooving'.

The five-piece teased us with a slow opening, with a bit of gentle dancing to Frank Sinatra, and then BAM! It was all hip hop, breakdancing and moonwalking...

I thought someone would have pressed their Golden Buzzer, whizzed them straight through to the live semi-finals. Surely it was bonkers enough for David to like? Alesha loves a dance act.

Sure, they got a standing ovation and praise for making dad dancing cool. But I would have liked someone to back them all the way. If I had a Golden Buzzer, I'd have pressed it in a heartbeat.

What do you think? An opportunity missed among the judges?

