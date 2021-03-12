Accessibility Links

Ant & Dec take over coffee drive-thru in first look at this week’s Saturday Night Takeaway

The Geordie duo are once again causing havoc for unsuspecting members of the public.

Ant and Dec are back on our screens tomorrow night as the latest season of Saturday Night Takeaway continues, and the Geordie duo look to be getting up to all sorts of mischief once again.

In a first look clip released by ITV, the presenters can be seen taking on new jobs at a coffee drive-thru – and causing havoc for the unsuspecting customers.

The pair ask each driver to confirm they are not a robot, getting them to repeatedly say the words “I am not a robot” and on one occasion asking that a passenger do the same.

They also ask the customers to identify how many lampposts they can see around them – all while doing their best not to audibly laugh and give the game away.

The customers appear to be rather frustrated by this new drive-thru innovation, much to the delight of Ant and Dec, who can be seen quietly sniggering in the background.

In addition to the coffee drive-thru segment, it looks set to be another action-packed show, with Drag Race judge Michelle Visage taking over the announcer booth and Lee Mack appearing in the studio for a Mother’s Day surprise.

There’s also another instalment of Singalong live, and the hosts seek inspiration from a recent viral craze with an all-star sea shanty End of the Show Show.

The real highlight of the series won’t take place until next week though – with Ant and Dec reuniting with their former SMTV: Live co-host Cat Deeley for a special Chums skit.

Ant and Dec’s Saturday Night Takeaway airs at on Saturdays at 7pm on ITV. Check out what else is on with our TV Guide – or visit our Entertainment hub for all the latest news.

