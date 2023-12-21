But as the show gears up for another festive return ahead of series 10, it looks like Sara will be absent.

But why isn't she on The Great British Sewing Bee? And is she ever coming back?

Why isn’t Sara Pascoe on The Great British Sewing Bee 2023 Christmas special?

Sara Pascoe on the Great British Sewing Bee. BBC/Love Productions/James Stack

Sara Pascoe isn't on The Great British Sewing Bee 2023 Christmas special because she's on maternity leave.

She recently gave birth to her second child, a son.

When will Sara Pascoe return to The Great British Sewing Bee?

BBC One haven't confirmed if Sara will be returning to The Great British Sewing Bee for season 11, however it is likely that she will return after her maternity leave.

Who is replacing Sara Pascoe on The Great British Sewing Bee?

Ghosts star Kiell Smith-Bynoe has stepped in not only for the Christmas special, but also for season 10 of The Great British Sewing Bee. The news was announced on the show's official Instagram and Twitter (recently rebranded as X) accounts.

"We're bursting at the seams that Kiell Smith-Bynoe has stepped in to host this year’s Christmas Special and Series 10," the post read, before adding that the show was "sending lots of love to Sara and her new baby!"

Keill-Smith Bynoe is a fan favourite on the BBC comedy series Ghosts, which recently aired its fifth and final season. In the series, he plays Charlotte Ritchie's on-screen husband, Mike.

The Great British Sewing Bee 2023 Christmas special airs on BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Thursday 21st December at 9pm. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide for more to watch.

