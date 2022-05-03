RuPaul to host Celebrity Lingo for ITV

The new gameshow is set to air in a prime time slot on ITV, with celebrity pairs going head-to-head in a battle of words.

ITV has announced Drag Race star RuPaul as the host of Celebrity Lingo – a new spin-off to Lingo.

The original show, which airs on weekday afternoons, will continue with Good Morning Britain host and Ackley Bridge star Adil Ray, with ITV commissioning Lingo for 50 new episodes.

Meanwhile, Celebrity Lingo will air seven episodes, with the gameshow spin-off premiering later this autumn.

Speaking about joining the show, RuPaul – who has also been confirmed as the host of the CBS adaptation of the gameshow in the US – said in a statement: "Now, more than ever before, people want to have fun, and Celebrity Lingo is here to serve it up generously."

Adil Ray added: "I'm so grateful to everyone watching at home, the entire crew and our fab contestants for giving me another chance to host one of the best shows on TV! Even to those who shout four-letter Lingos at me in the street! Welcome to the team, RuPaul!"

ITV is yet to announce the celebrity contestants who will be taking part in the upcoming spin-off, but hopefully RuPaul will be inviting a few Drag Race stars onto the show.

RuPaul is an American drag queen who is best known for hosting shows like RuPaul's Drag Race, Drag Race UK and other shows in the franchise.

