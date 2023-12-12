Taking place at London's Royal Albert Hall, the gala is a night like no other, and this year the extravaganza will be returning with some spectacular performances.

This will be the second performance since Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II passed away. The show was attended by Kate Middleton and Prince William, who were joined by Sweden's Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel.

Like years before, the show is in aid of the Royal Variety Charity, and the money raised will help people in the entertainment world in need of care and assistance.

So, when is it on TV? Here's everything you need to know.

When is The Royal Variety Performance 2023 on TV?

The Royal Variety Performance was recorded on Thursday 30th November, but was not aired live.

Viewers will be able to watch the 2023 broadcast on Sunday 17th December at 8pm.

The Royal Variety Performance 2023 host

Bradley Walsh. ITV

Actor and presenter Bradley Walsh will be hosting the Royal Variety Performance.

Speaking about his presenting gig, Walsh said: "I am so excited to be presenting this year's show. It's been 30 years since I first performed at the Royal Variety Performance, so what an absolute honour to be hosting.

"The line-up is incredible and I can't wait for you all to see what I have in store."

The Royal Variety Performance 2023 line-up

A number of talented groups and individuals will be performing at The Royal Variety Performance 2023.

Music superstar Cher is set to headline this year's show, performing a festive number from her latest album, titled Christmas.

A 100th anniversary celebration from Disney Theatrical will also take place, showcasing a medley from the casts of The Lion King, Hercules, Frozen, Aladdin and Beauty and The Beast.

Samantha Barks. ITV

Celebrating their 20th anniversary, McFly will also be performing, as well as Paloma Faith, Rick Astley, Zara Larsson and Hannah Waddingham, who will be accompanied by the ENO chorus.

The Royal Variety Performance 2023 location

The 2023 event will be held at London's Royal Albert Hall once again.

Which royal members will attend in 2023?

Prince Daniel and Princess Victoria of Sweden and Prince William and Kate Middleton. ITV

Kate Middleton and Prince William both attended the Royal Variety Performance this year.

The Crown Princess Victoria and Prince Daniel of Sweden also attended, at the invitation of the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The Royal Variety Performance 2023 will air on ITV1 Sunday 17th December at 8pm.

