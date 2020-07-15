Amazon drops trailer for new “brutal” series The World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji

Amazon Prime Video has premiered the trailer for the truly brutal new series of The World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji, featuring 66 teams from 30 countries traversing the backwaters of the South Pacific nation.

Advertisement

Judging by the trailer, show producers have gone to extreme lengths to find the most challenging and gruelling parts of the beautiful country for their latest expedition.

The World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji is a 10-episode adventure series, hosted by Bear Grylls, in which 66 teams will race non-stop for 11 days, 24 hours a day, across hundreds of miles of rugged Fijian terrain including mountains, jungles, rivers, and ocean.

Eco-Challenge Fiji features the most diverse line-up of entrants ever and includes teams from India, led by twin sisters Tashi and Nungshi Malik, Brazil, Canada, Guatemala and numerous groups from the United States, such as an American family who are racing with their father, an Alzheimer’s sufferer, and the first African-American team to ever enter. Team Namako is a team of Fijian athletes, plus an Australian, and, of course, have the home advantage.

Only one team can win the expedition and the trailer features a surfeit of suffering and casualties limping out of the race.

Show runner Lisa Hennessy said on Instagram: “I’m a bit emotional sharing this post. In 1995 I started working on eco challenge as a kid new to California. This production changed the path of my life. I am so excited that we are bringing it back! Thank you to everyone who is part of it – the crew, athletes and the people of Fiji.”

For British executive producer Mark Burnett it marks a return to the genesis of the modern adventure challenge series he created. The creator of Survivor and The Apprentice first filmed Eco-Challenge in 1995 and it proved to be the template for outdoor challenge TV series that followed.

Get the latest TV and entertainment news direct to your inbox Thanks! Sign in Register Sign me up! Sign up to receive television and entertainment email newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

All 10 episodes of The World’s Toughest Race: Eco-Challenge Fiji launch on Amazon Prime Video on August 14.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.