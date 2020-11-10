Who left The Great British Bake Off tonight?

With the quarter final underway, the competition was on in the Great British Bake Off tent this week.

Five Great British Bake Off 2020 contestants had to tackle Dessert Week, and it’s safe to say many of them failed to rise to the occasion in the Technical Challenge.

The Showstopper was an even bigger mess, with many not able to handle the jelly element of their art design cake.

So, which contestant was sent home? Read on, but beware of spoilers!

Who left Great British Bake Off in week 8?

The pressure was on for this year’s bakers.

First up was the Signature Challenge which saw them making 12 identical, mini cheesecakes.

All the contestants managed to make something which resembled a cheesecake, however, Hermine‘s jar cakes were a little “stodgy” and Marc’s needed to be much smaller than they were.

Peter nailed his flavour, but the look of his desserts weren’t quite up to the judges’ standards.

Next was the Technical Challenge. Set by Prue, the contestants were tasked with making two Sussex Pond Puddings. Of course, nobody knew what that was, and it certainly showed when it came to the results.

Dave came in fifth place, with Paul mocking his bakes and calling them “pasties”. Peter was right behind him in fourth place with his “raw” bakes, followed by Hermine, Marc and Laura.

It all came to the Showstopper. For this challenge the contestants were asked to make jelly art design cakes, with an included baked element.

While Dave managed to redeem himself after the Technical with at least half of his cake, the same couldn’t be said for Marc or Peter.

His flavours were nice, but Peter’s sizing was a little off, and Marc had over baked his cake so much Paul joked he’d need a “saw” to cut into it.

In the end The Great British Bake Off judges and hosts agreed it’d be the end of the road for Marc, and sent him home.

You’ll be missed, Marc!

The Great British Bake Off is on Tuesdays at 8pm. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.