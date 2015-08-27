Jeremy Vine

The 50-year-old Radio 2 presenter is the very first famous face to be confirmed. Vine appeared on Chris Evans' breakfast show, saying that he signed on the dotted line so he wouldn't have to start 'dad dancing.' "They asked and I just thought I've turned 50 this year. I've got to start dancing properly," he said, adding that he wanted to "be doing the splits by September.”

Ainsley Harriott

Former Ready, Steady, Cook presenter Ainsley Harriott become the second celebrity to be confirmed for this year's Strictly Come Dancing live on The One Show. The 58-year-old said: "I must admit that I do love to dance, but doing it in front of the nation is a whole different matter! In my day job the only type of Salsa I know about is the one in my recipes so I am looking forward to rising to the challenge, bring it on!”

Kellie Bright

EastEnders actress Kellie Bright was the third celebrity to be added to this year's line-up, BBC Radio 2 DJ Chris Evans announced the news on his Breakfast Show. Bright, who plays Linda Carter in the long-running soap, said she's been getting fit for the occasion, although said she hasn't been doing any dancing: "There's going to be plenty of time for that," she joked. The actress will still be working on EastEnders so says she may be "trotting around Albert Square".

Georgia May Foote

Former Coronation Street actress Georgia May Foote was the fourth famous face to be unveiled, revealing her identity on BBC Breakfast with presenters Charlie Stayt and Sally Nugent. The 24-year-old – who played Katy Armstorng in the long-running soap, before her departure in March – said: “I am so excited to be part of Strictly 2015! It is something I have always wanted to take part in and now I just can’t wait to get started! I love dancing and I love a challenge so this is the perfect experience for me."

Katie Derham

Newscaster Katie Derham is the latest celebrity to be added to this year’s Strictly Come Dancing line-up.

Known for her BBC Proms coverage, Derham, 45, currently presents on BBC Radio 3’s Afternoon On Three and has hosted the Classic BRIT Awards.

Of joining the dance competition, Derham said she’s looking forward to “being taught to dance by world champions” and says she’s keen to be a part of the “camaraderie” which she says always “shines through in the show between the contestants, dancers and the whole team”.

“My dancing daughters have been trying to show me all their stretching exercises.. but they are way out of my league,” Derham joked adding that she’s a “typical wedding dancer”.

“Two glasses of Prosecco and I’m truly fabulous. Or so I think.”

Carol Kirkwood

Get ready for a lot of weather-based puns! BBC Breakfast weather presenter Carol Kirkwood has joined the celebrity line up for Strictly Come Dancing series 13.

The 53-year-old's identity was revealed by former contestant Bill Turnball, who is bound to be giving her some insider tips for success on the dance floor.

“I am beyond excited to be taking part in the best programme on British telly and have been a huge fan since it started! I can't wait to learn to dance and hope my experience on Strictly will be a breeze, whether it will be or not is one forecast I cannot predict!” said Carol.

Peter Andre

Not so mysterious anymore, Peter Andre has been added to the Strictly Come Dancing line-up. The reality-cum-pop star was announced on the show's Twitter page. Pro dancer Ola Jordan has made no secret of her desire to partner up with the singer, who himself has admitted he's a bit worried about squeezing into the tight outfits. It's not Peter Andre's first taste of reality fame of course. He's been in the jungle for I'm A Celeb and has starred in his own fly-on-the-wall shows. We're hoping for a dance to Mysterious Girl one week, ideally with us all shipped off to a glamorous location to get the full effect...

Daniel O'Donnell

"I don't know if I'm as good as needed, but I'm going to try..." says Irish crooner and television presenter O'Donnell. Modesty personified, especially from a man who is nothing short of a superstar in his homeland (and no slouch elsewhere – in 2012, he became the first artist to have had a different album in the British charts every year for 25 consecutive years). "I think I'll enjoy it. I'm looking forward to enjoying it more than anything," he adds. "I'm a great fan of the show." O'Donnell also revealed he'd previously been approached a few times to do the Christmas special. "It's an honour to be asked," he says.

Anthony Ogogo

Olympic boxer Anthony Ogogo is the latest celebrity getting ready to hit the dance floor. Not literally hit, of course. Leave that for the boxing ring. He's certainly got the competitive spirit; having taken up boxing aged 12, Ogogo won a gold medal in the 2004 Junior Olympics final. At the London 2012 Games he took home a bronze medal, being the first of the team's boxers to make their Olympic debut.

Jay McGuiness

Jay McGuiness, best-known for being part of boy band The Wanted, is the latest to join the ranks. The band are currently not working on music together, so that leaves plenty of time for Jay to hit the dance floor. The lads appear to have a taste for reality TV, with Tom Parker recently taking part in Celebrity MasterChef. Here's hoping Jay doesn't have any All Time Low scores…

Anita Rani

Anita Rani, who presents on Countryfile and is a roving reporter for The One Show, has probably the best mantra for her time on Strictly: "I shall try and think #BeyonceAlwaysOnBeat as I hit the dance floor". Good, eh? Anita was fittingly unveiled on The One Show, with two celebrities unveiled on the same day for the first time this series. "I'm so excited to indulge that fantasy and hopefully learn some mean moves in the process. Let's get our groove on!” she added.

Jamelia

Pop star and Loose Women panellist Jamelia is the 12th celebrity to be confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2015. Her name was revealed on Strictly's official twitter feed, with the words. According to the star, she's taking to the floor to impress her daughters who are already dance experts...

"My girls are huge fans of Strictly, but when I told them I was doing it they laughed as they know that dancing is not my forté!" she said, adding: "The girls are amazing dancers though so I definitely want to learn a new skill so that I'll be able to give them a run for their money, and end them teasing me once and for all!”

Helen George

Call The Midwife's Trixie is Strictly's magical pixie – they even chose Tinkerbell as her Disney codename.

Helen George is lucky contestant number 13, as revealed at the Edinburgh TV Festival. The actress – who trained in musical theatre at the Royal Acadmey of Music – is eager to come dancing and can't wait to slip into those sequins...

“I’m really excited to be joining Strictly. I know it’s going to be a challenge and if I’m honest I’m slightly terrified, but I can’t wait to get my tan and sequins on!” she said.

Kirsty Gallacher

Gallacher was the final female to be added to this year’s line-up, after being unveiled alongside Iwan Thomas on The One Show. Presenter Gallacher get her break on Sky Sports News in 1998 before adding shows including Kirsty’s Home Videos and Ant and Dec’s Saturday night Takeaway to her TV CV.

Iwan Thomas

And the final man in this year’s fifteen-strong class of 2015, it’s sprinter Iwan Thomas. Having competed at the Olympic Games and the Commonwealth Games he’s got plenty of medals to his name – will a glitterball trophy join the haul?

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 later this year

