Asked whether he'd discussed the decision with his family, the broadcaster replied: "I said to my daughters, who are 8 and 11, 'it could be exciting for you seeing your dad or it could be more scary than Doctor Who'.” Vine is married to BBC News presenter Rachel Schofield and they have two daughters, Martha and Anna.

Vine, who turned 50 this year, told Evans he'd signed on the dotted line three weeks ago and had been required to undergo a medical examination using the codename "Nemo" as all of this year's Strictly contestants have been named after Disney characters to protect their identities.

Strictly 2015's first contestant is best known for his Radio 2 lunchtime show and presenting quiz show Eggheads on BBC2 as well as BBC1's Points Of View on Sundays. He's the brother of stand-up comic Tim Vine.

He told Evans that he wanted "to try and be doing the splits by September.”

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 in the autumn

