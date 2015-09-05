Meet Otlile Mabuse, Giovanni Pernice and Gleb Savchenko, the new professionals poised to swing our celebs around the dance floor this autumn.

Otlile Mabuse

Born in South Africa, Otlile has been dancing since she was a child. She has been crowned South African Latin American Champion EIGHT times, and has made it to the semi-finals of the World European Latin competition and World Cup Championship. She's no stranger to dancing live on TV – Otlile is currently competing in the German version of Strictly, alongside pop star Daniel Kublbock.

Fun fact: Otlile's sister is also a dancer and a judge on German Strictly

Twitter: @otlile_mabuse

She says: "To finally see my dreams unfold before my eyes is such an unbelievable feeling. I'm so excited to meet the team and the other dancers"

Giovanni Pernice

Giovanni was born in Sicily and took dance lessons from a young age. He won the Italian Championships in 2012 and has always dreamed of joining Strictly Come Dancing.

Fun fact: He was the date of his Italian Championships win tattooed on his arm along with the words 'Born to Win' in Italian

Twitter: @pernicegiovann1

He says: "I have loved watching Strictly Come Dancing and I can’t wait to be part of the show"

Gleb Savchenko

Russian-born Gleb has been dancing since he was 8-years-old. He is used to the sparkle of Strictly Come Dancing – he recently competed in Dancing With The Stars in America, being pared with Lisa Vanderpump, and danced with Olympic Gold ice-skater Adeline Sotnikova on the Russian version of Strictly.

Fun fact: He once danced with Jennifer Lopez in a L'Oreal advert

Twitter: @Gleb_Savchenko

He says: "I can’t wait to join the show – I’m really excited to join such a fabulous brand and dance like the whole world is watching"

Strictly Come Dancing launches on Saturday at 7:15pm on BBC1

