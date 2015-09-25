Aside from new school shoes and the reappearance of our moth-nibbled winter coats, the end of summer only means one thing: Saturday night telly getting good again.

Advertisement

We've got wannabes singing their hearts out on The X Factor over on ITV and 15 brand new celebrities limbering up on BBC1. But while The X Factor is looking a little different this year - we've got format changes, new hosts and a new judging panel - Strictly is staying pretty much the same.