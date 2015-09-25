17 things Strictly Come Dancing wouldn't be the same without
Glitter. Sparkles. The Glitterball trophy. More glitter.
Aside from new school shoes and the reappearance of our moth-nibbled winter coats, the end of summer only means one thing: Saturday night telly getting good again.
We've got wannabes singing their hearts out on The X Factor over on ITV and 15 brand new celebrities limbering up on BBC1. But while The X Factor is looking a little different this year - we've got format changes, new hosts and a new judging panel - Strictly is staying pretty much the same.
And it's a good job too. We like it that way, because the Saturday night show wouldn't be the same without...
1. The sparkles
2. Rhinestones
3. And glitter.
4. The incredible make-up
5. All that fake tan
6. The flamboyant costumes...
7. And the revealing ones.
8. The passion
9. The drama
10. The tears
11. Bruno Tonioli's unique brand of feedback
12. Bruno Tonioli falling off his chair
13. Just Bruno Tonioli in general
14. 10s from Len
15. Acid-tongued put downs from Craig
16. Awkward puns
17. And that magnificent glitterball trophy...
Keeeeep dancing!
Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 soon
More like this
Who is confirmed for Strictly Come Dancing 2015?
Who is your favourite Strictly Come Dancing champion?
Meet the new Strictly Come Dancing professionals
Robin Windsor, Alex Jones and Sir Bruce Forsyth will be at the Radio Times Festival this September.