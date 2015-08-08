A whole lot of celebrity DNA has danced across those super-shiny floors over the past 11 years, from newsreaders and sports stars to pop princesses and Olympic gymnasts. And twelve of them have achieved ballroom glory.

But who was the best, the ultimate Strictly Come Dancing winner?

Forget Len, Bruno, Craig and Darcey, it's time for you to play judge and pick your favourite ever Strictly champion.

Advertisement

More like this

Who gets your vote?