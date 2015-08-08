Who is your favourite Strictly Come Dancing champion?
As the BBC1 dance contest's 13th series sashays ever closer, it's time to pick your ultimate winner...
Published: Saturday, 8 August 2015 at 6:00 am
There are mere weeks until Strictly Come Dancing foxtrots back onto our telly screens with a brand new batch of celebrities battling it out for that glitterball trophy.
And it's got us thinking...
A whole lot of celebrity DNA has danced across those super-shiny floors over the past 11 years, from newsreaders and sports stars to pop princesses and Olympic gymnasts. And twelve of them have achieved ballroom glory.
But who was the best, the ultimate Strictly Come Dancing winner?
Forget Len, Bruno, Craig and Darcey, it's time for you to play judge and pick your favourite ever Strictly champion.
Who gets your vote?
