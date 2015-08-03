But while their preparations are now underway, the pros are yet to find out who their celebrity partners will be for this year's series. That comes later, although there are already plenty of rumours, of course.

However, today it's all about the professionals, and the dancers have been getting excited sharing messages and pictures online as this thirteenth series gets underway.

Here's Aliona's peek at the backstage action:



... although Janette Manrara has a different idea of how training should look:

James Jordan has also sent a message to wife Ola, after she injured herself in training for reality show The Jump earlier this year:

The team is already confident this year will be one to remember:

And it certainly looks like the competitive spirit has already kicked in...

Strictly Come Dancing returns to BBC1 this Autumn

