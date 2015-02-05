But Jordan’s ready to head back to the shiny dance floor this year.

“I would love to go back to Strictly,” Jordan tells Lorraine. “My physio, my doctors said I would be 100% ready for that.”

Jordan does admit she had considered the possibility she wouldn’t be able to dance again.

“I was devastated. Obviously the first thing in my head was ‘am I going to dance again?’

“Yes, I will. It’s just going to take time unfortunately. I am having physio every day and getting back slowly. The knee has to tell me if he is ready to dance basically. Hopefully soon.”

And Jordan’s already picked out her next dancing partner: “Ben Shephard – let’s do Strictly!

“He would be brilliant. He would be perfect for me, height and everything,” she adds of the Good Morning Britain presenter. Well, Susanna Reid did it…

Of course the dancers won’t find out if they're involved in the show until later on in the year.

“I would love to be ready and I would love to be able to do the show again".