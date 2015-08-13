"I've known since April so to finally be able to say, it's a relief!" Foote said, revealing that she was almost part of the line-up for 2014: "I was in talks last year but I wasn’t able to do it because I didn’t leave Coronation Street early enough."

Foote, who isn't a stranger to the dance floor – "I started dancing first before I started drama but it was more freestyle hip hop so it wasn’t as technical as ballroom" – is excited about getting into costume: "I've already come home with sequins in my shoes. I've only been to one dress fitting. There are everywhere!"

The 24-year-old actress joins EastEnder Kellie Bright, who was revealed on Chris Evans's Radio 2 Breakfast Show yesterday, presenter Jeremy Vine, who was announced on Monday, and chef Ainsley Harriott who was added to the line-up on Tuesday night's The One Show.

The identities of this year's celebrity contestants are being kept top secret by the use of Disney code names, as revealed by Vine, who admitted that up until his unveiling he'd been going by the name of Nemo.

Foote joked that she was pleased to be given the codename Rapunzel, a character in Tangled, "my favourite film ever!"

Strictly Come Dancing returns this Autumn on BBC1

