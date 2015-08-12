"I've been working out. I've been trying to get fit and strong. I'm very excited," she said.

Bright, 39, says she's been running and training at her cross fit gym where she's even been flipping tyres.

"I feel better actually, I do feel healthier. I haven't really done any exercise since I had my little boy and he's three and a half now..." Bright admitted. Although Evans told her she had a "glow" about her.

"I haven't been doing any dancing - there's going to be plenty of time for that," she said adding that she wants to see what her "body can do".

She'll still be working on EastEnders so says she may be "trotting around Albert Square".

Bright follows radio presenter Jeremy Vine, who was announced on Monday, and chef Ainsley Harriott who was added to the line-up on last night's The One Show.

The identity of this year's celebrity contestants is being kept top secret by the use of Disney code names, as revealed by Vine, who admitted that up until his unveiling he'd been going by the name of Nemo.

