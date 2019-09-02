The series has aired two seasons so far and a third is in the works, although its release date has not yet been revealed.

Where to watch The World's Most Extraordinary Homes?

You can watch the series on Apple TV or Netflix. It's also sometimes available on BBC iPlayer after it airs on BBC Two.

Who presents The World's Most Extraordinary Homes?

The show is presented by Caroline Quentin and Piers Taylor.

More like this

Quentin is an English actress who played Dorothy in Men Behaving Badly and also starred in Jonathan Creek and Blue Murder, whist Taylor is an architect.

Advertisement

What are the best episodes of The World's Most Extraordinary Homes?

There are strong offerings from every episode, but if we had to pick our top three episodes it would be Norway from Season 2 (what could beat that stunning cliff edge summer house?) followed by Underground from Season 1 because of the unexpectedly beautiful architecture built below the surface, and finally India because of the sheer luxury.