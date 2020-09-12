Among the unusual challenges you can spot in the new footage are an attempt to try “vertical driving” (aka a carnival-inspired Wall of Death) in old insurance write-offs, an electric car race around Alton Towers, a Cyprus ski slope slalom in holiday hire cars and a series of tests for an all-terrain ice cream van called Mr Nippy.

Plus, we see the gang attempt to reach 200mph in a 1980s/90s super cars, alongside what happened when McGuinness crashed a Lamborghini in North Yorkshire during filming.

"I finally got to drive one of my fantasy childhood cars the Lamborghini Diablo but it turns out 30-year-old supercars don’t like torrential rain, who’d have thought?” McGuinnes noted on Instagram earlier this year.

"That V12 lures you in and suddenly, 'rawr' - it bites you. I’m totally fine. Fingers crossed we get the car running again because it is an absolute beauty."

He joked: "I’m going to have a cup of tea, a paracetamol and a good old cry."

The aftermath of Paddy McGuinness' crash while filming Top Gear series 29 (BBC)

"During Top Gear filming in North Yorkshire, presenter Paddy McGuinness’s car skidded and left the road, coming to an almost immediate stop,” a BBC spokesperson said.

"Paddy was quickly taken to the production unit base for medical checks and is unhurt. No other vehicles were involved and the police, who had been monitoring filming, were quickly on the scene to assist."

“Safety on Top Gear is always the production team’s priority and the vehicle’s speed at the time was within the road’s limit of 60mph.”

All that drama, plus the sight of The Stig driving a tank for some reason, is sure to have fans keen to tune into the series when it returns to BBC One “soon,” with the presenters recently teasing how the studio segments of the show had been shot outside to ensure a socially-distant set.

The show had previously revealed a moratorium on overseas filming following the lockdown, though clearly some trips (like to Cyprus) had been achieved before restrictions began.

All together it looks like another evolution for the ever-changing Top Gear format – though at least getting an audience to watch the show from their cars makes sense on a motoring show.

Top Gear returns soon to BBC One.