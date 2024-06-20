The Traitors celebrity spin-off 'to air next year on BBC' amid cast rumours
The BBC is said to have "big ambitions for the caliber of guest it could attract".
Rumours continue to heat up regarding a potential celebrity version of The Traitors, with Deadline now reporting that the new edition of the format could film and debut next year.
Several sources have told the publication that an agreement between production company Studio Lambert and the BBC for a celebrity series is close, with plans that it would film next year and go out later in 2025, with Claudia Winkleman back to host.
The publication's report has also said that the BBC has "big ambitions for the caliber of guest it could attract", referencing the promo casting call video which was put out last year featuring Courteney Cox, and the 2023 celebrity Traitors sketch for comic relief, which starred the likes of Dawn French, Jennifer Saunders and Ewan McGregor.
When approached by RadioTimes.com, the BBC declined to comment.
The Traitors executive producer Stephen Lambert previously told The News Agents podcast that a celebrity version of the show "would be pretty entertaining", and there certainly is precedent, with the second season of the US Traitors featuring only celebrity contestants.
More like this
One celebrity who has already thrown his hat into the ring is Rylan Clark, who previously said: "I love The Traitors, obviously! Everyone’s on that bandwagon. Claud [The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman] is a good mate of mine – seeing her with her high collars and fringe makes me smile."
When asked whether he would return to competing in reality shows, he added: "I would hate nothing more than to be a contestant again. Unless it was on Celebrity Traitors. I’d go to town on that. Literally every time I see Claudia, I’m like, 'Why has this not been done? Sort it out or I’ll cut your fringe off, babe.'"
Read more:
- The Traitors star Diane actually thought son Ross was a Traitor
- The Traitors winner Harry almost turned down show
Meanwhile, the winner of the second regular UK season of the show, Harry, previously said that he would return for an all-stars edition – on one condition.
He said: "I think the only way I would go back is if the whole cast were Traitors in their series. So, for example, the whole 22 of the cast were the Traitors from America, the Australia one, we were there, but everyone there – [all] 22 of us are Traitors.
"And I think that would also make a great series. [I'm] not hinting anything, but just because no one will be able to trust each other from the get-go."
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
The Traitors seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream in full on BBC iPlayer.
Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.