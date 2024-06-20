The publication's report has also said that the BBC has "big ambitions for the caliber of guest it could attract", referencing the promo casting call video which was put out last year featuring Courteney Cox, and the 2023 celebrity Traitors sketch for comic relief, which starred the likes of Dawn French, Jennifer Saunders and Ewan McGregor.

When approached by RadioTimes.com, the BBC declined to comment.

Paul, Ash and Harry in The Traitors season 2. BBC/Studio Lambert

The Traitors executive producer Stephen Lambert previously told The News Agents podcast that a celebrity version of the show "would be pretty entertaining", and there certainly is precedent, with the second season of the US Traitors featuring only celebrity contestants.

One celebrity who has already thrown his hat into the ring is Rylan Clark, who previously said: "I love The Traitors, obviously! Everyone’s on that bandwagon. Claud [The Traitors host Claudia Winkleman] is a good mate of mine – seeing her with her high collars and fringe makes me smile."

When asked whether he would return to competing in reality shows, he added: "I would hate nothing more than to be a contestant again. Unless it was on Celebrity Traitors. I’d go to town on that. Literally every time I see Claudia, I’m like, 'Why has this not been done? Sort it out or I’ll cut your fringe off, babe.'"

Meanwhile, the winner of the second regular UK season of the show, Harry, previously said that he would return for an all-stars edition – on one condition.

He said: "I think the only way I would go back is if the whole cast were Traitors in their series. So, for example, the whole 22 of the cast were the Traitors from America, the Australia one, we were there, but everyone there – [all] 22 of us are Traitors.

"And I think that would also make a great series. [I'm] not hinting anything, but just because no one will be able to trust each other from the get-go."

The Traitors seasons 1 and 2 are available to stream in full on BBC iPlayer.

