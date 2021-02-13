Exclusive – The Masked Singer UK producers promise “very crazy, high concept ideas” for next season three

After a very successful series two, The Masked Singer will come to an end this weekend as either Sausage, Badger or Robin are crowned this year’s winner.

The zany music show has brought viewers much joy in the current pandemic, with many tuning in to guess who is behind the mask.

But for all those already feeling The Masked Singer blues, we hear there’s lots more in store for the next series!

RadioTimes.com spoke exclusively to the show’s executive producers, Dan Nettleton and Derek McLean, and they share “very crazy, high concept ideas” for the new series.

“We have got so many ideas!” Nettleton promised when we caught up for a chat.

While the duo didn’t give too much away, they did hint at the new series of the ITV show looking and feeling a little different.

“We do not intend for this to be the same every year, and partly because the beauty of the format you can do bonkers things,” Nettleton continued.

“In a traditional kind of talent show, there are limits to where you can take the show, but with a show that relies on Badgers singing against Sausages and Blobs, there really isn’t a limit.”

So what can viewers expect?

“We have some very crazy high concept ideas that we would like to introduce to the series going forward,” Nettleton said.

Viewers have been truly impressed by the level of talent on the series this year – something the producers pride themselves on.

The duo previously admitted to us that this year’s A-list Masked Singer line-up “would never agree” to sing together without their masks on.

ITV

In the first week, Sophie Ellis-Bextor was unmasked as the show’s Alien, followed by Mel B, Martine McCutcheon, Glenn Hoddle, and Lenny Henry.

Morton Harket was then revealed to be the show’s Viking and John Thomson was behind the costume of Bush Baby.

In a double-unmasking at the semi-final, singer Gabrielle and Sue Perkins were also unveiled.

Speaking of the excitement surrounding the current series, Derek explained: “It’s really good and the great thing about this show is the excitement builds as the show goes on because it’s such a guessing game. It really generates its own publicity you know people seem to just talk about it more and more and more every after every episode so you do feel when you’re in it that the the momentum builds with the show.”

The Masked Singer final is on Saturday 13th February at 7pm.