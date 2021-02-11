Who are the last 3 contestants on The Masked Singer? Vote now

Accessibility Links

Who is really hiding beneath Robin, Sausage and Badger's masks?

The Masked Singer Jonathan Ross

Published:

And then there were three: The Masked Singer final is almost upon us, and it promises to be a grand event that will (finally!) reveal all.

But, in the meantime, you can let us know who you think is hiding beneath the remaining The Masked Singer contestants‘ wacky costumes by voting in the poll below.

Sausage, Badger and Robin are all that remains of this year’s batch of celebrities following last week’s dramatic semi-finals. Last year’s winner Queen Bee – Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts – joined as a guest judge, with the double unmasking proving to be one of the most shocking yet.

British pop icon Gabrielle was revealed to be the voice of the extravagantly kitted out Harlequin, while Sue Perkins was hiding under Dragon’s friendly green facade.

Judges Mo GilliganJonathan RossDavina McCallRita Ora have a tough job ahead of them this weekend, as there are many theories and rumours circulating about who the final three could be, but it’s anyone’s guess at this point.

Could Sausage really be Sheridan Smith? Is Robin really Olly Murs? Is the singer hiding under Badger a British pop star or could he be from across the pond?

Vote on our poll below to let us know who you think is really hiding under Sausage, Badger and Robin’s whacky outfits ahead of this weekend’s finale.

The Masked Singer final air on Saturday 13th February at 8:30pm on ITV. Looking for something to watch? Find out what is on with our TV Guide

