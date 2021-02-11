Who are the last 3 contestants on The Masked Singer? Vote now

And then there were three: The Masked Singer final is almost upon us, and it promises to be a grand event that will (finally!) reveal all.

Sausage, Badger and Robin are all that remains of this year’s batch of celebrities following last week’s dramatic semi-finals. Last year’s winner Queen Bee – Girls Aloud star Nicola Roberts – joined as a guest judge, with the double unmasking proving to be one of the most shocking yet.

British pop icon Gabrielle was revealed to be the voice of the extravagantly kitted out Harlequin, while Sue Perkins was hiding under Dragon’s friendly green facade.

Judges Mo Gilligan, Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall, Rita Ora have a tough job ahead of them this weekend, as there are many theories and rumours circulating about who the final three could be, but it’s anyone’s guess at this point.

Could Sausage really be Sheridan Smith? Is Robin really Olly Murs? Is the singer hiding under Badger a British pop star or could he be from across the pond?

The Masked Singer final air on Saturday 13th February at 8:30pm on ITV. Looking for something to watch? Find out what is on with our TV Guide.