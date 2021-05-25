Holly Willoughby announced as guest judge on The Masked Dancer

This Morning’s Holly Willoughby is set to appear on The Masked Dancer, the upcoming spin-off to ITV’s The Masked Singer, as a guest judge.

The daytime TV host will be joining regular panellists Jonathan Ross, Oti Mabuse, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan for an episode next week.

Speaking about her stint as a guest panellist, Willoughby said: “How the Masked Dancers are able to pull off the moves they’re doing in these costumes is mind blowing! I absolutely loved joining the panel as a special guest and getting to play detective. You’re all in for a real treat.”

Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams and Doctor Who star-to-be John Bishop will also be appearing in the series as guest panellists, while The Masked Singer presenter Joel Dommett will be back on hosting duty from Saturday night onwards.

Walliams revealed in a statement that he had “a blast” being a guest judge on the show, adding: “It is so silly and fun that you can’t help but have the best time. Joel and the other judges made me fell so welcome. It is much harder than judging BGT though. This is more like having to be a detective!”

While comedian Bishop said that the show was “the most fun” he’d had for a long time. “The show is crazy – but in a good way – and seeing the video wall with all the viewers and families at home watching gives it an extra spice. It was a really fun evening and I thoroughly enjoyed it.”

The sister series to The Masked Singer will see the show’s panelists try to guess the identities of mysterious celebrity contestants who’ll be performing unique dances whilst wearing huge, colourful costumes and face mask.

With 12 The Masked Dancer contestants stepping out onto the dance floor as their extravagant alter egos – which include Beagle, Squirrel, Scarecrow, Frog and Beetroot – the pre-recorded series is set to air and unveil a famous contestant every weekend.

The Masked Dancer starts on ITV on Saturday, 29th May. See what else is on with our TV Guide or visit our dedicated Entertainment hub for more news.