After the episode aired, Diana defended herself from the online criticism, claiming it "it was very bad editing" and that she wasn't responsible for what happened to Iain's dessert.

In an unrelated incident, the 69-year-old then had to leave the Bake Off tent the following week after a "freak accident" led to her losing her sense of taste and smell. Her GP was forced into writing a letter explaining the situation, saying, “Ever since this head injury, Diana has been unable to smell or taste anything. She had a number of investigations, including a CT scan and a MRI scan of her head. These showed that the nerve from the nose, the olfactory nerve, which transmits taste and smell to the brain, had been completely severed as a result of the impact.”

Advertisement

Tonight, though, viewers will be able to hear from Diana herself, and finally clear up exactly what happened on that heated weekend in the Bake Off tent. Don't miss it – 9:00pm, BBC2.