The magnate kicked off the new season by flying the cast to Antigua, where they were tasked with selling a bespoke tour to local holidaymakers – but how did they get on?

The 2023 season of The Apprentice began tonight on BBC One, with 18 new candidates putting their business acumen to the test in the hopes of winning Lord Alan Sugar's hefty investment.

If you didn't catch last night episode then not to worry – RadioTimes.com can fill you in with the recap video below.

The contestants split into teams – boys and girls – with sweet business owner Victoria Goulbourne and safari guide Joseph Phillips volunteering to be project managers.

The girls' team decided to sell a catamaran tour and after a vote, sent the sales sub-team – led by Marnie Swindells – to find patrons on Pigeon Beach.

However, when they arrived, they discovered that the beach was almost empty and struggled to sell tickets, while accountant executive Emma Browne and technology recruiter Shazia Hussain repeatedly reminded the team that they voted against the beach as a location to sell.

Over with the boys' team, they picked a historical tour followed by rum tasting as their experience to sell and while they were successful in flogging tickets, sales sub-team leader and sales rep Simba Rwambiwa became frustrated by pest control company owner Mark Moseley underselling tickets needlessly.

After both tours took place, the candidates headed back to the boardroom, where aides Karren Brady and Claude Littner revealed that the boys' team won with a profit of $989 compared to the girls' total of $487.50.

Victoria chose to bring Marnie and Emma back in to see Lord Sugar with her and while he noted that both Victoria and Marnie had struggled to keep control as leaders, Emma was the first to be fired due to her disruptive complaining.

Now just 17 candidates remain in the competition, with their next task centred around manufacturing and selling a line of bao buns.

The Apprentice continues on BBC One and BBC iPlayer next Thursday at 9pm.

