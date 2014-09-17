This year's Strictly Come Dancing celebrity contestants were partnered up with their professional dancers by co-hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman a couple of weeks ago. Ever since, they've been busy learning a whole heap of dance moves for their very first performance.

But before we see them glide across the dance floor when the series returns on Friday 26th and Saturday 27th of September, they stopped for some professional snaps in their duos.

Talking of pictures, you can still vote to choose which celebrity dancer stars on the front of our Strictly Come Dancing issue, right here.

To help you choose, here's all 15 pairs...

Thom Evans and Iveta Lukosiute

Jake Wood and Janette Manrara

Steve Backshall and Ola Jordan

Simon Webbe and Kristina Rihanoff

Mark Wright and Karen Hauer

Tim Wonnacott and Natalie Lowe

Scott Mills and Joanne Clifton

Gregg Wallace and Aliona Vilani

Sunetra Sarker and Brendan Cole

Alison Hammond and Aljaz Skorjanec

Frankie Bridge and Kevin Clifton

Caroline Flack and Pasha Kovalev

Jennifer Gibney and Tristan McManus

Judy Murray and Anton du Beke

Pixie Lott and Trent Whiddon

