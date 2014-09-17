Strictly Come Dancing 2014: Celebrities pose for photos with their professional partners
As this year's batch of celebrities continue to train for their first Strictly performance, they stop for a quick photo with their professional dance partners
This year's Strictly Come Dancing celebrity contestants were partnered up with their professional dancers by co-hosts Tess Daly and Claudia Winkleman a couple of weeks ago. Ever since, they've been busy learning a whole heap of dance moves for their very first performance.
But before we see them glide across the dance floor when the series returns on Friday 26th and Saturday 27th of September, they stopped for some professional snaps in their duos.
Talking of pictures, you can still vote to choose which celebrity dancer stars on the front of our Strictly Come Dancing issue, right here.
To help you choose, here's all 15 pairs...
Thom Evans and Iveta Lukosiute
Jake Wood and Janette Manrara
Steve Backshall and Ola Jordan
Simon Webbe and Kristina Rihanoff
Mark Wright and Karen Hauer
Tim Wonnacott and Natalie Lowe
Scott Mills and Joanne Clifton
Gregg Wallace and Aliona Vilani
Sunetra Sarker and Brendan Cole
Alison Hammond and Aljaz Skorjanec
Frankie Bridge and Kevin Clifton
Caroline Flack and Pasha Kovalev
Jennifer Gibney and Tristan McManus
Judy Murray and Anton du Beke
Pixie Lott and Trent Whiddon