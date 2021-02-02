Exclusive – Maya Vander teases potential Selling Sunset Miami spin-off: “I just need sexy listings and a couple of crazy girls”

It may be a while yet before viewers get a fourth series of hit Netflix reality Selling Sunset, but that hasn’t slowed star Maya Vander in the slightest.

The ultra-glamorous agent has been busy raising her two children and setting up her own agency in Miami, where she is based with her family. The show is filmed in LA, meaning she has to travel between the two often.

In an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, Maya revealed she was more than open to the idea of a Selling Sunset spin-off set in Miami.

“That would be great. I just need nicer, sexy listings and a couple of crazy girls and we’re all set,” she said. “I think there is a lot of real estate, great properties here to film.”

She had already proposed the idea of opening a Miami office to The Oppenheim Group boss Jason Oppenheim last season. Although he considered it, Maya confirmed it wouldn’t be happening anytime soon: “I don’t think he’s ready to commit to that yet because he’s also not, you know, familiar with the market and he doesn’t live here. Although I [do], but it’s still a big investment. So potentially in the future, I don’t know.”

Could this mean Selling Sunset could turn into a mega franchise? It certainly has the potential, and we’re sure Maya would make an excellent boss.

If Netflix did decide to green-light a Selling Sunset Miami spin-off in the future, it would likely take some time to make it to the streamer. “Selling Sunset took three years to film and to produce, and it wasn’t an easy ‘Hey, let’s just do a reality show,'” Maya noted.

“I want to say we shot the demo for Selling Sunset two-and-a-half years before the show was out. Obviously due to the huge success and maybe now [Netflix] know more what they are doing and what to expect, maybe Miami will be another idea for a spin-off. Who knows? I gotta put it out there. Let’s see.”

Selling Sunset seasons 1-3 are available to stream on Netflix.