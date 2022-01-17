The Radio Times logo
  1. Home
  2. TV
  3. Entertainment
  4. Reality TV
  5. Sean Rice death: Dancing on Ice stars lead tributes to professional skater

Sean Rice death: Dancing on Ice stars lead tributes to professional skater

“The world will miss your amazing energy and your healing hands."

Sean Rice

Published:

Dancing on Ice stars have paid tribute to Sean Rice following the tragic news of his death.

Advertisement

The professional skater died at the age of 49 on Friday 14th January, just days before the 2022 season of Dancing on Ice returned to our screens. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Rice, who appeared on the hit ITV series in 2011 and 2012, is survived by his wife and fellow professional ice skater, Jodeyne Higgins, and their daughter Signey.

Frankie Poultney, a fellow skater and friend of Rice, broke the news of his passing on social media on 15th January.

“Pro skaters are heartbroken today, we lost a true larger than life great,” tweeted Poultney, adding that Rice was “an epic skater, a husband, father, and my friend of 20 years”.

She added: “Sean Rice, 20/07/72 – 14/01/22 gone too soon, but we will Love You For A Thousand Years. All our thoughts are with Signey and Jodeyne.”

A spokesperson for Dancing on Ice confirmed the news: “We are all deeply saddened to hear this news. Sean was a wonderful skater and friend to many on the Dancing on Ice team. Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time.”

Rice is survived by his wife and fellow professional ice skater, Jodeyne Higgins, and their daughter Signey.

During his time on Dancing on Ice, Rice was partnered with news presenter Angela Rippon in 2011 and former Olympic skier Chemmy Alcott the following year.

Alcott took to social media to pay tribute to Rice following his death.

“Have just heard the tragic news that Sean Rice, my partner from DOI, has passed away,” she wrote. “The world will miss your amazing energy and your healing hands. All my love to J and S.”

Professional figure skater Alexandra Schauman also took to Instagram to pay tribute to Rice.

“I’m utterly heartbroken and in disbelief…life is so precious and fragile…My darling girl Jodeyne and her gorgeous daughter Signey lost their husband and poppa bear yesterday…“

Meanwhile, professional skater Matt Evers responded to the tragic news on Twitter.

Advertisement

Evers, who is partnered with Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor this year, posted a clip of Rice performing a routine, and wrote in the caption: “This routine from The Professionals was incredible. It was a pleasure to know and work with you.”

Tags

All about Dancing on Ice (2006) [brand]

Sean Rice
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Spring_RT_1200x800_Widget
Try 12 issues for £1

Join thousands of happy subscribers and start your Radio Times weekly magazine subscription today for just £1

Subscribe today