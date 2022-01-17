Sean Rice death: Dancing on Ice stars lead tributes to professional skater

The professional skater died at the age of 49 on Friday 14th January, just days before the 2022 season of Dancing on Ice returned to our screens. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Dancing on Ice stars have paid tribute to Sean Rice following the tragic news of his death.

Rice, who appeared on the hit ITV series in 2011 and 2012, is survived by his wife and fellow professional ice skater, Jodeyne Higgins, and their daughter Signey.

Frankie Poultney, a fellow skater and friend of Rice, broke the news of his passing on social media on 15th January.

“Pro skaters are heartbroken today, we lost a true larger than life great,” tweeted Poultney, adding that Rice was “an epic skater, a husband, father, and my friend of 20 years”.

Pro skaters are heartbroken today, we lost a true larger than life great - an epic skater, a husband, father, and my friend of 20yrs - Sean Rice, 20/07/72 - 14/01/22 gone too soon but we will Love You For A Thousand Years - all our thoughts are with Signey & Jodeyne 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/MdNQzrjSXX — Frankie (@FrankieSk8) January 15, 2022

She added: “Sean Rice, 20/07/72 – 14/01/22 gone too soon, but we will Love You For A Thousand Years. All our thoughts are with Signey and Jodeyne.”

A spokesperson for Dancing on Ice confirmed the news: “We are all deeply saddened to hear this news. Sean was a wonderful skater and friend to many on the Dancing on Ice team. Our thoughts are with his family at this sad time.”

During his time on Dancing on Ice, Rice was partnered with news presenter Angela Rippon in 2011 and former Olympic skier Chemmy Alcott the following year.

Have just heard the tragic news that Sean Rice, my partner from DOI has passed away. The world will miss your amazing energy and you healing hands. All my love to J and S. x pic.twitter.com/zgNe9URcIB — Chemmy Alcott OLY (@ChemmySki) January 16, 2022

Alcott took to social media to pay tribute to Rice following his death.

“Have just heard the tragic news that Sean Rice, my partner from DOI, has passed away,” she wrote. “The world will miss your amazing energy and your healing hands. All my love to J and S.”

Professional figure skater Alexandra Schauman also took to Instagram to pay tribute to Rice.

“I’m utterly heartbroken and in disbelief…life is so precious and fragile…My darling girl Jodeyne and her gorgeous daughter Signey lost their husband and poppa bear yesterday…“

Meanwhile, professional skater Matt Evers responded to the tragic news on Twitter.

One of the best… thank you Sean for your gift. This routine from The Professionals on Ice was incredible. It was a pleasure to know and work with you… 💔 https://t.co/cTHlDvNcsE — Matt Evers (@TheMattEvers) January 16, 2022

Evers, who is partnered with Coronation Street star Sally Dynevor this year, posted a clip of Rice performing a routine, and wrote in the caption: “This routine from The Professionals was incredible. It was a pleasure to know and work with you.”