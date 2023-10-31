In tonight's release, Laura and Arthur take part in the couple swap, and Laura swaps places with Rosaline.

During the episode, Laura and Thomas go out for a meal and she expresses her concerns about whether Arthur will fit into her life outside of the experiment.

In an exclusive clip (above) shared with RadioTimes.com, Laura and Thomas sit down for lunch and Laura tells the cameras: "It feels really good to be back in Chelsea, I think Thomas is going to fit in well.

"I am a big foodie, I like going to out to nice places, but I think that's quite low on Arthur's priorities."

During the meal, Thomas jokingly asks: "I've got to ask you, who fits in more? Me or Arthur?"

She responds: "I think, stereotypically, you fit in more than him. I'm kind of sat here thinking, this is what real life is going to be like, and how are Arthur and I going to cope?"

Laura and Thomas at lunch on Married at First Sight UK. Channel 4

Laura points out that she "worried" there are "differences" between her and Arthur that the rest of the group have "picked up on", which she has been "trying really hard not to see".

While expressing this to Thomas, he delivers her a harsh truth: "Give it time. Don't worry about what other people think about your relationship. Maybe being back in Chelsea will help you do that."

Elsewhere in tonight's episode, Georges is paired with Adrienne in the partner swap, as per The Mirror.

In a bid to help Georges and Peggy's intimacy issues, Adrienne takes Georges shopping for Peggy.

Peggy and Georges have had a difficult time of things recently, with Peggy telling the experts she wishes to leave the experiment.

How will all the couples' relationships progress during Partner Swap Week? Stay tuned to Married at First Sight UK to find out.

Married at First Sight UK 2023 airs on E4 on Monday to Thursday at 9pm. Past seasons are also available to stream on Channel 4.

