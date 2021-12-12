Made in Chelsea’s Inga has a major revelation for Maeva and Paris in preview

The latest series of Made in Chelsea continues on E4 on Monday night – and RadioTimes.com can reveal an exclusive first look that teases a major update in Inga’s love life.

In a two-minute clip, Inga is seen bidding farewell to her love interest Ella after a meet-up with Maeva and Paris, and it soon becomes apparent that all is not quite what it seems.

“I have one question,” begins Maeva, as soon as Ella is out of earshot, “You’re not happy, are you?”

“I mean, I am happy,” Inga responds. “But I’m in like a bit of a situation. Basically, I’ve sort of been seeing someone else, and it’s been secret and we’ve, like, hidden it.”

She adds, “I met him at the exact same time as I met Ella and I’ve been kind of, like, dating him.”

Maeva and Paris both express their shock at this revelation before Inga adds: “He has found out about her; he knows that I’ve gone on a date with her and, like, he doesn’t really want to share.”

And when pressed for the mystery man’s identity, Inga tells the pair that his name is Sam Prince – which immediately prompts simultaneous cries of, “Oh no.”

“What do you mean, ‘Oh no’?” asks Inga.

“I matched with him on Raya,” Paris chimes in as Maeva points out what everyone’s thinking: “I heard a lot about him when I broke up with Miles and he was hanging out with Miles and Jamie. [He’s] basically a party guy and doesn’t care about girls.”

“That’s what I heard about him,” Inga says. “[But] he realises he has a past but he doesn’t want to be associated with that anymore, I guess.”

The clip ends with Inga inviting both Paris and Maeva to have dinner with her and Sam the following day, although she asks them to be on their best behaviour.

“No judgey-wudgey opinions because this is a very happy bubble which I don’t want to be shattered at the moment,” she says.

And Maeva responds, “It’s going to be chilled, I promise,” before winking at Inga.

The synopsis for this week’s episode teases that Inga will eventually turn to her father for advice, while the episode also sees Ruby struggling with her old feelings towards Reza.

Made in Chelsea continues this Monday (13th December) at 9pm on E4 – visit our Entertainment hub for more news and features, or find something to watch with our TV Guide.