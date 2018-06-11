“I kind of like the doctor… Alex," she told the girls. "I feel like everything keeps going wrong for him, I just want to give him a hug and be like ‘babe, don’t worry.’ Then I thought Eyal is hot.”

In tonight's episode, Alex chats with a giggly Megan who reckons being a doctor is "really interesting." It's Alex's longest, and only, conversation with a woman who fancies him since entering the villa – at least, it was until Eyal butted in.

Forever playing the game, Eyal confesses in the beach hut: "There's going to be a bit of cock block, you know? It's natural," later adding "all's fair in love and war."

Viewers are likely to disagree, but perhaps their prayers for Alex will be answered when he gets the chance to impress Megan on a date.

In tonight's episode, Megan, Josh and Charlie get to pick three islanders each to have a one-on-one with. Josh and Charlie both pick Samira and Hayley, with Georgia and Laura also asked on dates.

Megan asks both Alex and Eyal for a drink. But then she kisses Eyal. Does that spell the end of her romance with Alex?

