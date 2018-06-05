“It’s mad… This is a game,” Eyal replies to her.

“Is it a game?” Hayley asks, shocked: “I thought you didn’t have a game plan?”

Eyal, digging himself in further, tells her: “I don’t have a game plan but this whole thing is made to be a game.”

“It’s not a game, it’s only a game if you want it to be a game,” Hayley tells him.

But Eyal sinks even further into his hole: “This is a game. But I’m going with what I feel at that time 100 percent.”

And, unsurprisingly, this didn't go down too well with Hayley: “At that time? So it could change tomorrow?”

“Like it could with you,” Eyal says, his head barely above ground by this point: “We don’t know. I haven’t worked you out.”

Fortunately, Eyal soon finds his way to the Beach Hut for the opportunity to clear things up and explain to viewers why actually he's a nice guy. Unfortunately, he doesn't take it.

“The point that I was trying to make is that I’m not in here to mess anyone around, to hurt anyone’s feelings, but Love Island is a game and if anyone else walks through the door and catches my eye, then that’s who I’m going to go with,” he said.

Later Hayley also revealed to the Beach Hut her thoughts on the conversation: “I was p***ed off to tell you the truth and then I was like, ‘I don’t even want to speak to you’.”

In summary: if he keeps going, Eyal could find himself dumped and disgraced by the end of the week.

Still, he’ll leave with that glorious head of hair though, right?

