Adam doesn’t stop there, adding: “I’m sorry that you were upset, and it wasn’t nice seeing you upset. I just thought at the time it was probably best to give you space.”

Rosie responds positively, telling him, “I appreciate that.”

And then draws a line under their situation, saying, “That’s all I wanted, was to be your friend. But I did want you to know that I did really like you and I did have feelings for you. It was never fake on my part anyway and I did want to see what would happen and obviously it hasn’t worked out. All I want is just to be friends with you so I’m glad you pulled me up. Thank you.”

Reflecting on the whole situation in the beach hut, Adam says “I really do hope she gets whatever she wants to get out of the villa. I really do because it’s not nice seeing someone upset.”

Earlier this week Adam’s behaviour towards Rosie was called out by Women’s Aid.

The charity's chief executive Katie Ghose said: "In a relationship, a partner questioning your memory of events, trivialising your thoughts or feelings, and turning things around to blame you can be part of pattern of gaslighting and emotional abuse.

“Last night, Rosie called out Adam’s unacceptable behaviour on the show. We ask viewers to join her in recognising unhealthy behaviour in relationships and speaking out against all forms of domestic abuse – emotional as well as physical."

Perhaps Adam was finally convinced to apologise by new boy Sam who announced his arrival in the villa by saying: “I’m coming in to find love – and maybe teach Adam how to treat a lady right, maybe.”

Whatever the motivation, we're glad Rosie now appears to have a smile back on her face.