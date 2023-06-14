They may be looking for love under the Mallorcan sun, but temperatures in the villa are icy, as the contestants try to establish a connection with another hopeful - whether they’re currently in a couple with them or not!

It’s been over a week since Love Island returned to our screens, and we’re living for the drama that is currently plaguing this year’s singletons.

Monday night’s episode saw new bombshells Charlotte Sumner and Leah Taylor enjoy dates with Zachariah Noble and Mitchel Taylor, as well Tyrique Hyde - but the episode ended in tears as his partner Ella Thomas was left distraught at the thought of losing him.

And as the Islanders prepared to face yet another brutal recoupling, we couldn’t wait to watch the aftermath of the evening on Tuesday 13th June - but if you missed the episode, then don’t worry - RadioTimes.com has you covered with our handy recap video above.

Read on to find out everything that happened in episode 9 of Love Island summer 2023…

What happened on Love Island summer 2023 last night? Episode 9 recap

Molly Marsh and Zachariah Noble

After enjoying their dates with the boys, Leah and Charlotte debriefed to some of the girls - and Molly Marsh was left worried by what she heard.

Molly had an irreparable falling out with her current partner Mitchel during Monday’s show, who told her to “never speak to him again” after she kissed Zachariah during a challenge, and fumed that she was free to date who she wanted.

So it’s no wonder that the actress looked panicked when new girl Leah said that she had warmed to the South London personal trainer.

However, she had no need to be worried, as Zach pulled her for a chat mere moments later.

Sitting on the terrace, Molly confessed that watching him date the other girls “was difficult”, but Zach was quick to reassure her.

“I think over these last few days, I've genuinely enjoyed this,” he admitted. “I'm glad I've got you up here, this is nice.”

Zach then pulled the content creator in for a steamy kiss, and added: “I think it's been a long time coming. Definitely something I could get used to though.”

But as they smooched again, the other Islanders looked on from the garden - including Mitchel and Zach’s current partner, Catherine Agbaje. Awks!

The Love Island girls

Elsewhere in the villa, it was trouble in paradise for Tyrique and Ella - as the model raged at her beau for having his head turned by Leah.

Despite being coupled up since day one, when Leah suggested he was comfortable with Ella, Tyrique admitted: “I ain't closed off fully, it's been a week. I feel like I needed someone like yourself to come in and test the water.”

Things went from bad to worse when Leah asked what test he wanted to do, to which Tyrique replied: “We start tomorrow, today was a warm up test.”

As a jealous Ella watched on from the kitchen, Tyrique then asked Leah to twirl for him so he could see her full outfit - which did not go down well!

“You said you were going to chat to her,” Ella told her partner. “I didn't know you were going to snuggle and ask her to twirl for you.

“Be respectful. Don't be asking her to twirl and show her your outfit in front of me. No.”

Branding the Scottish beauty as “silly”, Tyrique replied: “You're acting like I did it in front of you on purpose. I didn't know. I'm sorry you decided to go to the kitchen at the time I was talking to her.”

More like this

Speaking in the Beach Hut, Ella then said: "He just stormed off. I think it was childish behaviour. If he's going to carry on doing that with Leah, I don't know where me and him stand anymore.”

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

While the pair made up by sharing a kiss after Tyrique reassured her that she was still the one he was the most interested in, Ella shed more tears around the pool the next day, as the semi-pro footballer flirted with former dancer Leah again.

“I'm tired,” she told the other girls. “I've tried to express how I feel, but I can't force him to hear me”.

The evening saw the second recoupling of the series - and Leah picked to pair with Tyrique, leaving Ella single.

Molly was also floored when Charlotte chose to partner with Zachariah. However, her current pairing Mitchel saved her from being up for elimination by recoupling with her once more.

At the end of the show, Ella and Ruchee Gurung were the only girls left without a partner - meaning one of them will be leaving the competition during Wednesday’s show.

Love Island airs on ITV2 at 9pm. You can watch all previous seasons of Love Island on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.