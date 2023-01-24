In the episode, Zara will head over to Shaq, saying: "I’ll be real with you, Tom is obviously ticking pretty much every box for me but it’s early still, I haven’t even spoken to you properly, it would be nice to explore."

Tonight's new episode of Love Island is set to see Zara turn her attention to Shaq following her clash with Olivia over Tom .

Meanwhile, Shaq says: "On the outside you would be someone that I would go for so I do want to explore that, to see the vibes", with the pair going on to connect over both being from London.

Realising that he wants to get to know Zara, Shaq is then honest with Tanya about his thoughts - but will this prove to be the end for them as a couple?

Elsewhere in tonight's episode, Kai will be seen looking to cool things off with Anna-May, telling her: "If I’m going to be completely honest with myself as hard as it is, I think I do get on better with Tanyel a little bit more and there’s a bit more of a spark there."

Anna-May agrees, telling him: "I feel like we don’t have much flirt, it’s a lot of serious chat."

She then adds: "I feel the same way and I feel like me and you, we get along more as friends, I do have a laugh with you and we can have fun but it’s more in a friend way."

The islanders will then take on a new challenge called Space Raunch, where each of the girls leap out of a rocket and spin around on a pole before selecting a boy to kiss. Zara picks Tom - so who does Shaq kiss?

This year's winter season of Love Island has so far seen plenty of drama, with clashes between Zara and Olivia breaking out over the past few days.

It is also the first season to feature new host Maya Jama, who welcomed the islanders to the brand-new South African villa at the start of the season.

Love Island continues on ITV2 and ITVX every night at 9pm. Previous seasons of Love Island are available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

