Speaking exclusively to RadioTimes.com , Liberty – who appeared on the show last year – thinks Gemma Owen and her partner Luca Bish could "go the distance."

It's still very early days in the Love Island villa as we approach week three of season 8, but former contestant Liberty Poole thinks she may have spotted this year's strongest couple.

She said: "I feel like now out of everyone after watching Thursday's episode, maybe Luca and Gemma are actually the long distance couple. Maybe they're the most stable, but then again, Luca is coming on too intensely, so she could sway too. It's just all to play for."

At two weeks into the show, Liberty thinks it would be nice to see the couples get "closer" and believes that Gemma's feelings for Luca are a lot clearer now, after her ex Jacques O'Neill joined the Love Island 2022 line-up.

Don’t miss anything special. Get newsletters direct to your inbox. Sign up to receive the latest and greatest from the world of entertainment Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

She continued: "I feel like with Jacques, at first, him and Gemma had a bit of a spark, which you probably might have with your ex, but as the episodes have played out, it's clear that she does definitely like Luca and I feel like it's settled down."

Gemma and Luca coupled up at the last recoupling, as he stole her away from Davide Sanclimenti, who is now in a love triangle with Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Jay Younger.

It looked there could be some trouble in paradise as Gemma mentioned that she didn't want to feel "married off" now that they're a couple – however, the pair managed to settle their differences, with Luca taking a more nonchalant approach and not bringing her a glass of juice in the morning, something Gemma found very attractive...

Advertisement

Who said romance is dead?

New episodes of Love Island 2022 air at 9pm on ITV2 and ITV Hub every night, except Saturdays. Check out more of our Entertainment coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.