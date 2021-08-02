Love Island fans predict Jake and Liberty will win the series

There are still a few weeks to go before Love Island comes to a close – and plenty could happen in that time. This season is finally picking up the pace, with this season’s Casa Amor delivering some of the biggest twists in the competition so far.

The Love Island 2021 couples could look very different in a matter of days but one pair who have been going strong from day one is Jake Cornish and Liberty Poole.

The water engineer picked the waitress and marketing student when she stepped forward for him back in episode one and, despite a few wobbles, they have remained together ever since. But does that make them the rightful winners of Love Island?

RadioTimes.com asked Love Island fans whether they thought Jake and Liberty should win Love Island – and results are in.

Our poll found that 56 per cent of viewers thought the pair would absolutely win, though 44 per cent of voters thought they definitely didn’t stand a chance.

Though the vote swings in their favour, they wouldn’t be the first couple to miss out on the cash prize despite remaining loyal to each other. Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague were beaten to the top spot by Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea in 2019, despite the champions only coupling up shortly before the last episode.

However, with news that a Chloby reunion could be on the cards and fan favourite Kaz Kamwi still to find the one, anything could still happen…

