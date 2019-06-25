Sitting on the swing bench, Danny asks Arabella whether she was excited to share a bed with him, with Arabella laughingly asking if he wanted to “have a cuddle” when the lights went out.

“Stop it, that’s like dirty talk,” he told her, before they both moved in for a kiss.

While the girls of the villa are vocal about their disapproval, the boys are seemingly still on Danny’s side.

More like this

Speaking to Danny in the kitchen, Michael said, “There’s nothing really that you could have done differently.

“You’ve not lost a friend in me and I’ve got nothing against you.”

Yewande’s departure is set to cause friction between brand new couple Jordan and Anna, with Jordan describing Anna’s attitude towards Danny as “pathetic’ – something Anna didn’t take too kindly to.

In the Beach Hut, Anna said, “You don’t know what that guy has said to her, and the lies he’s said to her.”

Elsewhere in the villa, Lucie confides in Anton that she thought that it would be her leaving Love Island – with Anton explaining why he decided to save her.

“Everyone was saying that it’s not fair to keep you because you’ve found what you’re looking for,” he told her.

“But you clearly haven’t if you’re still here and you’re still open to finding things.”

Could this mean things are officially over for Lucie and Joe?

Advertisement

Love Island continues weeknights and Sundays at 9pm on ITV 2